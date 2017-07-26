When This Dad Gave His Daughter Her Graduation Gift, She Found A Stunning 13-Year Secret Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

When this dad gave his daughter a graduation present, she expected a cringy card. However, when she opened it, she filled up with tears. That’s because she’d finally uncovered a magical 13-year-old secret.

Brenna Martin was born in North Carolina in the early 1990s. And like many daughters, she was the apple of her father’s eye. Dad Bryan simply adored his daughter, and he always wanted her to know just how much he loved her.

Throughout the years, he watched his daughter grow up with pride. And from the day she started kindergarten, Bryan encouraged Brenna to excel. So it was a happy moment for him when it came to her high school graduation some years later.

