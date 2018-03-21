This Dad Of Three Did Extreme Exercise For Six Months, And Now He Looks Like A Completely New Man

By James Cannon
March 21, 2018
Image: Instagram/jeremiahpetersonmontana

As we grow older, staying fit and healthy becomes even more important. Jeremiah Peterson of Missoula, Montana, can certainly attest to that following his decision to change a lifestyle that had seen his weight rise to 280 pounds. However, after half a year of extreme exercise and dieting, the father of three now looks dramatically different.

Image: Instagram/jeremiahpetersonmontana

Peterson’s life changed when he decided to give up exercise. He subsequently became severely overweight. The 39-year-old’s diet consisted of crepes for breakfast, pasta or pizza for dinner and ice-cream for dessert. In addition, the Montana native also enjoyed snacks between meals, including cheese and jerky.

Image: Instagram/jeremiahpetersonmontana

And as a result of his weight-gain and dietary habits, Peterson faced some unfortunate problems. While he also suffered with joint ache, it was an alarming change in his bowel movements that proved most concerning. Following a trip to the doctors, though, everything became clear for the father of three.

