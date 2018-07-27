This Dying Boy Became A Trailblazer When He Received An Astonishing Heart And Lung Transplant

ADVERTISEMENT

Teenager Jacob Gram was born with a heart defect. It was a condition that resulted in him needing various surgeries throughout his young life. However, his situation didn’t improve. Then, when he developed lung disease too, there was only one solution. But that solution would blaze a trail for those who followed.

When Debbie Gram was shown her son’s X-rays, doctors had very few doubts. Looking at a heart that was too big for Jacob’s chest, and an accompanying snapshot of cloudy lungs, the news wasn’t good. Indeed, doctors didn’t believe there was any more they could do for the 15-year-old.



Jacob was born with a congenital heart defect. By its very definition a congenital heart defect is one that develops in utero. In Jacob’s case it resulted in seven operations throughout his young life. They were operations that gained him some extra time but didn’t offer a cure.

