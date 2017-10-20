This Elementary School Canceled Halloween, And The Principal’s Reason Had Parents Outraged

ADVERTISEMENT

When the parents of children at a Massachusetts elementary school received a letter from the principal, some were shocked at the message inside. Halloween was canceled – but not everyone thought the reason behind the bold decision was justified.

Children at a school in Needham, Massachusetts, had a bit of a surprise recently. And for many of them it wasn’t the good kind of surprise. What happened at Needham Mitchell Elementary School was quite controversial, in fact, and it caused a bit of a social media storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, many kids at Needham Mitchell Elementary School have enjoyed celebrating Halloween each autumn. Each class would usually hold a party and all the children would come into school showing off their best Halloween outfits.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT