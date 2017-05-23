This Girl Was Locked Alone In A Room For 12 Years Before She Was Rescued – And Baffled Scientists

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an autumn day in California, and an almost-blind mother arrives at a welfare office with her daughter in tow. Immediately, the staff sense that there is something wrong. Although she appears little older than a toddler, the tiny girl is actually 13 years old. Suspecting neglect, they notify the police, and the strange and tragic tale of Genie Wiley begins to unfold.

Genie first came to authorities’ attention in November 1970, when her mother Irene walked into a social services building in California’s Temple City. Irene had been regularly beaten by Genie’s father, Clark, and was suffering from a degenerative eye condition as well as cataracts, a combination that left her barely able to see.

Having finally had the courage to walk out on Clark, Irene had taken Genie and fled to her parents’ home in Monterey Park, California. From there, she made the trip to Temple City in order to claim disability benefits. However, her poor eyesight led her to enter the wrong facility by mistake.

