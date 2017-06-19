When This Girl’s Folks Gave Her A Giant Graduation Gift, The Surprise Inside Literally Floored Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Struggling to remove the blue wrapping from the giant-sized gift box on her front yard, this teenage girl must have been equally perplexed and excited about what was hidden inside. And when she finally prized it open, she literally dropped to the floor.

Graduating from high school is one of life’s greatest accomplishments, especially when you’re a teenager. So when his daughter finally earned her diploma, Tim Norton wanted to give her something extra special in honor of the big day.

The Norton family are originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but now live in Denver, Colorado. Tim Norton’s daughter is called Tami. She’s a blonde, smiley teenager and had recently graduated from ThunderRidge High School.

