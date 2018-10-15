This Little Houseboat Is The Height Of Luxury, And When You See Inside You’ll Want To Jump On Board

ADVERTISEMENT

Fusing together the trend for tiny houses and breezy boat living, this little floater is packing a huge surprise. A Kentucky-based boat manufacturer has unveiled this charming nautical abode, cleverly dubbed the “Tiny.” Designed by Harbor Cottage Houseboats, the luxurious home is deceptively spacious and fully kitted out with a host of sumptuous touches.

Floating abodes like the Tiny are crafted by Harbor Cottage Houseboats close to Lake Cumberland, KY, which has been nicknamed the “houseboat capital of the world.” The impressive invention has gained plenty of media attention and was even featured on HGTV’s Tiny House, Big Living series. The boat manufacturers claim that the Tiny is their most in-demand model to date, and it’s not hard to see why.

Jimmy Hamilton, who works as Harbor Cottage Houseboats’ general manager, opened up about the design in an interview with the Tiny House Blog. “I’m really excited about this tiny boat,” he said. “We usually build much larger floating homes and houseboats but I convinced my dad that the tiny revolution is where it’s at.”

