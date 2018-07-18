This Man Visited A Cemetery To Photograph Historic Graves. But Then He Made A Heartrending Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Lumish, from Tampa, Florida, is passionate about history and photography. But when he headed out to a local cemetery to take some photographs of old gravestones back in 2015, Lumish was shocked by what he discovered. What he witnessed in the cemetery had a huge effect on him, one so great that it would pretty much alter his life.

Lumish runs his own cleaning business. It’s a busy job and means he only gets one day off a week. But he was so moved by what he found in the cemetery that for the last few years he’s been dedicating his one free day a week to making a difference. You see, although Lumish didn’t know any of the people buried in the cemetery, he was dismayed by the state of their tombstones.

“Something bothered me,” Lumish told the Tampa Bay Times back in 2015. “Their final resting places were total disasters.” It seems the passage of time and the influence of the elements had damaged the headstones; indeed, some were so encrusted in grime that it was impossible to even read the inscriptions on them. And what really bothered Lumish was that a large number of these graves marked the final resting places of military veterans – brave souls who had served in a number of different conflicts.

