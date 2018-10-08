This Mom And Dad Are Switching Genders, And This Is How Their Choice Has Affected Their Child

ADVERTISEMENT

With medical technology improving every day, more elaborate operations are possible. Parents Louise and Nikki Draven can certainly attest to that, as they are both planning to have gender reassignment surgery. However, ahead of the switch, the pair looked at how their choice would affect their young son.

Residents of Middlesbrough, England, Louise and Nikki first met back in 2011, when they attended an LGBT meeting. At that time the former was still a man, while the latter identified as a lesbian. In January 2012 the duo were married in a pagan wedding ceremony.

However, ahead of their son’s birth in 2013, Louise decided to live her life as a female, finally acting upon the feelings she’d had since childhood. Despite that big change, though, Nikki took it in her stride. “I don’t fall in love with someone because they’re male or female,” she told UK newspaper the Daily Mirror in August 2017.

