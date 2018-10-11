This Mom Showed Off Her Huge Pregnant Belly – And Revealed The Reality Of Her Rare Condition

By Andrea Marchiano
October 11, 2018
Maria Jørstad was in the midst of her second pregnancy, but this one was very different to the first. Most obviously, her belly suddenly seemed to be expanding very rapidly indeed. So, she took to Instagram to show off the eye-catching evidence, the result of an extremely rare condition she was experiencing in her gestation.

Jørstad, a native of Norway, holds two Bachelor of Arts degrees in film and television and has worked as an editor, director, producer and post-producer. In 2014 she moved to Copenhagen, Denmark, for a four-month stint working on the Danish version of the popular TV cooking competition MasterChef.

Once she arrived in the Danish capital city, Jørstad logged on to Tinder and started swiping. She matched with a man named Anders Hjort Staarup, who worked as a freelance web developer. He also played keyboards in Alcoholic Faith Mission, an indie rock band.

