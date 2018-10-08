This Teacher Was Sick Of Hearing Parents Complain, But He Was Startled By A Dad’s Words In Walmart

ADVERTISEMENT

When Iowa teacher Leland Michael set out to do some shopping in Walmart he couldn’t have envisaged the way his day would unfold. Feeling disheartened after a chat with some parents in the store, Michael found himself at the till with his cart full of supplies. Then a stranger approached him – and his day took an unexpected turn.

Michael is a math teacher at Lincoln High School, in Des Moines, IA. In common with most teachers, he has to spend some time in August buying classroom supplies for the year ahead. But unlike many teachers, he has now found a reason to enjoy the experience.

The start-of-year shop can be a trying time for parents, too. Not everyone finds it easy to find the funds to buy the supplies that their children require. Added to the stress of getting children ready to return to school, it can be a lot to deal with.

