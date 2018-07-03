This Toddler And Her Dog Had Been Missing For Two Days, But Then A Man Saw A Shape In His Backyard

ADVERTISEMENT

After two-year-old Charlee Campbell and her dog Penny had been missing for almost two days, those searching for her must have feared the worst. Presumably out in the open and with just a canine for company, things were starting to look bleak for the little girl. But then a man noticed a shape on his porch; could this be a breakthrough?

Charlee comes from the city of Lebanon Junction in Kentucky. She lives there with her grandparents, who also have custody of the tot. However, in June 2018 the little girl went missing from her home.

Charlee’s disappearance sparked a large-scale police search, which was aided by around 100 volunteers. The search party focused the majority of their efforts on an area of woodland near to the little girl’s home. But Charlee was nowhere to be seen.

