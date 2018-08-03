This Toddler Met His Little Brother For The First Time, And The Internet Just Couldn’t Look Away

ADVERTISEMENT

When two-year-old Logan Crahan met his little brother Liam for the first time, his parents expected the meeting would be unsuccessful. But footage of their encounter has since captivated the internet.

Logan Crahan was just two years old when his little brother Liam was born. As a result, their parents were unsure how the toddler would react to the infant. However, when the pair finally met, Logan did something so unexpected that it left his mom and dad in shock.

The relationship between small children and their younger siblings can be complicated. When a new baby arrives in the family, it’s only natural that older children might feel a little envious. However, this can be a worry for parents.

