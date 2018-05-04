This Top Model Saw A Woman Sneaking A Photo Of Him In Public, And His Response Was Hysterical

ADVERTISEMENT

Top model Nyle DiMarco was sitting on the train one day when he spotted a woman opposite trying to sneak a photo of him. She had no idea that he was onto her, until she posted her photo to social media and he crafted a perfect response.

Those who are not familiar with the name “Nyle DiMarco” probably don’t watch much reality TV. That’s because 28-year-old DiMarco is a big shot model from New York City who has appeared on numerous TV shows since 2015, including America’s Next Top Model.

Not only did DiMarco appear on the show in 2015, but he also won it – becoming the first deaf person to ever win the contest. Following on from that, he was invited onto Dancing With The Stars, and came out on top as the first ever deaf winner of that contest as well.

