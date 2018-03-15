This Woman Marked Her 60th With A Makeover, And Her Husband’s Reaction Was Priceless

By Francesca Lynagh
March 15, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Jesus Influence

After a day of pampering and preening, Cindy looked like a whole new woman. And when her husband saw her for the first time after the transformation, his reaction was adorable. He was clearly impressed, and then he said something truly heartwarming.

Image: Youtube/MAKEOVERGUY Minneapolis

Back in 2011, Cindy was in her late 50s. She lived in Ohio with her husband, and when her 60th birthday came along something out of the ordinary happened to her. It all started when she went to Sam’s Club and bought a book that she really enjoyed.

Image: The Makeover Guy

The name of the book that Cindy bought was Staging Your Comeback: A Complete Beauty Revival for Women Over 45. And it was written by a man named Christopher Hopkins, an entrepreneur with a particular penchant for makeovers.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT