This WWII Veteran Has An Unusual Mission – And It’s Earned Him The Nickname “The Candy Man”

It is often the little things that leave the biggest impression on us. Simple acts of kindness can speak volumes, especially when someone’s day may not be going according to plan. But how many of us have experienced generosity in its absolute, purest form?

One community in Iowa is lucky enough to experience such random acts on a daily basis. Local resident, 93-year-old Bob Williams, has spent the past 11 years going out of his way to bring joy to people’s lives. Often referred to as “The Candy Man” in the Long Grove area, the WWII hero is a legend in his own right.

Williams is a retired schoolteacher who places great importance on connecting with people. “He’s a man of few words,” says one neighbor. “And he doesn’t like to talk about himself.” But despite his humble approach to life everybody seems to love it when he is around. “It’s always a good time when Bob’s here,” another resident admits.

