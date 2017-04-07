They Thought They Were Alone, But The Deputy Didn’t Know A Secret Camera Was Filming Everything

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been an ordinary day at the sheriff’s office for Tony Scherb. As a police deputy, he often felt pressure at work. However, Scherb had found a way to let off steam. But when he stepped into his usual elevator one day, he had no idea someone was filming his de-stress routine.

El Paso County is in the state of Colorado. Approximately 500,000 live in the area and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for keeping them all safe. However, that’s not to say its cops can’t let their hair down every now and then.

In 2016 one of the department’s longest serving officers was Deputy Tony Scherb. Over the course of his 29-year career, he’d served with the traffic unit and the transport and court departments. But now, he was about to take his retirement.

