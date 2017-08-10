He Thought His Wife Would Never Speak. Then She Said, “Don’t Ever Let Them Do That To Me Again”

By Annie Price
August 10, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via YouTube/The Official 700 Club

When this wife suffered a potentially life-changing blow to the head, her husband thought she would never be able to speak again. However, when she came around, she had one thing to say. She told her husband, “Don’t ever let them do that to me again.”

Image: via YouTube/The Official 700 Club

Tabitha Hale lives in Lula, Georgia, with her husband Jacob and their four sons. The busy mom worked as a secretary for the city of Oakwood, GA. But in her spare time, she harbored a love for horses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via YouTube/The Official 700 Club

In March 2016 Tabitha was preparing for her first horseback trail ride. Both she and Jacob were new to horse riding, and so she wanted to cram in all the practice she could. As a result, she got Jacob to watch the kids while she and her mother, Kim Smith, went out for a ride.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT