Three Decades After Giving Up Her Baby Boy, This Mom Realized A Man Was Standing Right Behind Her

Despite being in her 50s, Stacey Faix had made plans to run in the 2018 Pittsburgh half-marathon. Like most events of this nature, the half-marathon promised to be a memorable day for the woman. Yet little did she know just how memorable it would prove to be.

Something of a supermum, Faix has raised two daughters into adulthood, while also playing an active role with Team Red, White and Blue (RWB), a social organization that lends support to war veterans. In fact, it was this organization’s colors that Faix had planned to sport during the run.

Not everyone knew about the heartbreak that had manifested inside Faix since her adolescence. At the tender age of 15, she gave birth to her first child. However, upon deciding that she was in no state to be a teenage mother, she gave her son up for adoption.

