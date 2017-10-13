When These Three Teens Took This Selfie, They Captured What Killed Them On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelsea and Savannah Webster, and their friend Essa Ricker were all in love with nature. They had a particular fondness for Covered Bridge Canyon on the edge of Uinta National Forest. It was here that they headed to take pictures as summer turned to fall one October day in 2011. But they couldn’t have known what they captured in one photo would kill them moments later.

Kelsea and Savannah Webster grew up in Sonora, California. Both girls loved sports, with 15-year-old Kelsea developing a love of volleyball, while her 13-year-old sister preferred basketball. They also had an artistic streak and participated in a local theater group for several years.

In July 2011, a few years after their parents divorced, Kelsea and Savannah moved to Spanish Fork, Utah. They would live there with their father, Dave, who worked as a carpenter in the area. They left behind their mother, Jayna, who worked in a Sonora medical center, and two sisters, Amanda and Brenna.

