3 Years After A Bride Was Paralyzed In A Crash, She Opened The Door And Left Her Guests In Awe

Jennifer Darmon was left in a wheelchair after a car accident damaged her spinal cord. But when her boyfriend proposed, she made a big decision. Then, after months of hard work, she was ready to show everyone how far she’d come.

Jennifer Darmon is a Canadian woman with a moving story. While she was working as a bank teller back in 2006, she had an admirer. His name was Mike Belawetz, and he was a paramedic with a crush on Darmon. So much so, in fact, that he kept popping into the bank to see her.

After that, the two of them began dating and subsequently fell in love. But then, in 2008 something horrible happened that changed their lives forever. Darmon was in a van with a group of friends traveling to the beach when a car careered into them.

