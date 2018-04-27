3 Years After A Bride Was Paralyzed In A Crash, She Opened The Door And Left Her Guests In Awe

By Francesca Lynagh
April 27, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/ABC News

Jennifer Darmon was left in a wheelchair after a car accident damaged her spinal cord. But when her boyfriend proposed, she made a big decision. Then, after months of hard work, she was ready to show everyone how far she’d come.

Image: via YouTube/ABC News

Jennifer Darmon is a Canadian woman with a moving story. While she was working as a bank teller back in 2006, she had an admirer. His name was Mike Belawetz, and he was a paramedic with a crush on Darmon. So much so, in fact, that he kept popping into the bank to see her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via YouTube/ABC News

After that, the two of them began dating and subsequently fell in love. But then, in 2008 something horrible happened that changed their lives forever. Darmon was in a van with a group of friends traveling to the beach when a car careered into them.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT