Three Years After Two Siblings Mysteriously Vanished, Cops Came To Their Desperate Dad’s Door

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Speath’s two kids, Serena and Thomas, went missing in Australia on December 5, 2014. At the time, Serena was five, and Thomas was just four. And their disappearance was only the beginning of the family’s ordeal.

Years earlier, Harry had married Jane Adare, a trained nurse, who subsequently gave birth to Serena and Thomas. Harry maintains that he was always a hand-on father. But wedded bliss sadly eluded the couple, with Harry later claiming that Jane lost interest in the marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their relationship couldn’t be saved and consequently separation was on the cards. Harry and his wife eventually divorced in October 2014. Jane had received a $275,000 settlement and the couple had agreed to share custody of their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT