40 Thrift Store Items You Should Absolutely Always Avoid

Bargain hunters and fashionistas alike head to thrift shops for the one-of-a-kind, cost-effective goods they want. Although you, too, might be wowed by the low price tags and bespoke items, beware – you should never buy from these 40 categories while thrifting.

40. Stained or Damaged Clothes

Most shops evaluate their offerings to make sure they’re in good condition before they’re put up for sale. Still, be sure to check clothes for stains, holes or other damage before buying – otherwise, you could be wasting cash on something you’ll never get to wear.

39. Mattresses

A used mattress could play host to a slew of unsavory germs, bodily fluids, mites… And it could also hide bedbugs. The microscopic pests can survive for months within a bed, awakening once they feel a warm body to feed on – that’s you. Therefore, your best bet is to always, always buy your mattresses new.

