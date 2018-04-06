This Woman Was Searching Through A Thrift Store When She Came Upon A Decades-Old Treasure Trove

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Redlich was hunting through containers at a thrift store, keen to get her hands on a bargain. However, what she didn’t expect to find was a treasure trove from the 1970s. The discovery was so special she immediately knew she had to find the items’ owner.

In 2009, Redlich lived in Aloha, Oregon. Around this time, she chose to take a trip to nearby Hillsboro. Once there, she passed some time rummaging through the receptacles at one of the city’s Goodwill charity stores.

As Redlich browsed through other people’s unwanted possessions, she noticed something that stopped her in her tracks. The bundle of items were so personal, that she believed they had no place in a secondhand store. So, she gathered them up and showed them to a member of staff.

