A Thrift Store Worker Found Four Envelopes In A Coat, And Their Contents Left Her Shellshocked

Guadalupe Reesor earned her living by sifting through piles of donated clothes and checking the items’ quality. In 2017, though, Reesor discovered something unusual while going about her daily business – something that stunned her, in fact. And when the thrift store employee alerted her manager to the find, she, too, couldn’t quite believe it.

Reesor comes from Garland, Texas, and works at a thrift store in nearby Richardson. This shop is run by the Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas – an endeavor that its website describes as a “mental health and social services agency” and one that has been helping the local community for over 65 years.

And the organization uses its thrift store to help subsidize the services it provides. In order to do this, however, it relies on contributions from individuals and businesses that it can then sell on to the wider public. Indeed, a motto on the Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas website states, “When you give good stuff, we can do great things.”

