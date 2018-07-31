When It Came Time For The Wedding Vows, This Man Had Some Words For His Bride’s Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Being left standing alone at the altar on your wedding day is a frightening prospect for many. But for Rochelle, the reality didn’t turn out to be quite so alarming. Yes, as she and soon-to-be husband Josh prepared to give their vows to each other, the groom suddenly moved away. When the bride saw where he was heading, however, she may very well have been delighted.

You see, Josh interrupted the ceremony just as the officiant told the couple that it was time to say their vows. Putting up his hand to halt the proceedings, he said, “Hold on one second.” Then, however, he headed towards the little girl standing by his side.

And in a video taken of the ceremony, Rochelle looks confused as Josh steps away from her. The officiant doesn’t seem to be expecting what happens next, either. But it soon becomes clear that what the groom has planned will become perhaps one of the most special moments of the couple’s big day.

