When Her Tinder Date Texted Her To Say She Was Fat, This Woman Posted Such A Powerful Response

In 2015 blogger Michelle Thomas was single and looking for love. As a consequence, the 30-year-old decided to turn to Tinder in order to meet a man. But something happened with one of the potential suitors she met through the app – something, moreover, that ended up throwing her into the international spotlight. And the whole story started with just one date.

Thomas, who lives in London, met up with the unnamed man at a pub in the English capital. They had some drinks and dinner together, with the pair ending up strolling romantically along the banks of the Thames. The evening even ended with a kiss.

And it all seemed like a perfectly acceptable date. In fact, Thomas would later write in her blog that although she wasn’t completely overwhelmed by the guy, she had nevertheless had a “standard pleasant evening” with him. However, nothing could prepare her for what happened the day after their meeting.

