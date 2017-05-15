In 2015 blogger Michelle Thomas was single and looking for love. As a consequence, the 30-year-old decided to turn to Tinder in order to meet a man. But something happened with one of the potential suitors she met through the app – something, moreover, that ended up throwing her into the international spotlight. And the whole story started with just one date.
Thomas, who lives in London, met up with the unnamed man at a pub in the English capital. They had some drinks and dinner together, with the pair ending up strolling romantically along the banks of the Thames. The evening even ended with a kiss.
And it all seemed like a perfectly acceptable date. In fact, Thomas would later write in her blog that although she wasn’t completely overwhelmed by the guy, she had nevertheless had a “standard pleasant evening” with him. However, nothing could prepare her for what happened the day after their meeting.
-
20 Inspired Tattoos That Transform Scars Into Stunning Artworks
-
When Seal Heard This Nervous Street Performer Singing, What He Said To Her Left Her Speechless
-
After Mom Gave Birth To These Twins, What Nurses Said To Dad Left Everyone In Shock
-
When Her Tinder Date Texted Her To Say She Was Fat, This Woman Posted Such A Powerful Response
-
These Sextuplets Shot To Fame With A Priceless Photo. Then 6 Years Later, They Recreated History
-
This Pregnant Dog’s Belly Was Massive – And After Her Ninth Puppy, The Vet Had A Bigger Surprise
-
This News Anchor Reported A Serious Accident Live On Air. Then She Realized It Was Her Husband’s Car
-
This Guy Was Trekking Through The Woods When He Stumbled Upon A Secret Trapdoor In The Ground
-
The Frightening Truth About Why You Should Never Let Your Balloons Float Away Into The Air
-
9 Years After This Little Girl Was Mysteriously Killed, Her Grandfather Said What Really Happened
-
This Scientist Fell 70 Feet Into A Deadly Crevasse – And Captured The Terrifying Episode On Camera
-
This Dog Was Tied To A Dumpster And Left All Alone. Then Someone Spotted The Heartfelt Note