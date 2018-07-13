20 Smart Tips To Make Your Shoes More Comfy – Your Feet Will Thank You

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoes are something that we wear on a daily basis. As a result, most of us know only too well the many problems that footwear can pose. From blisters to unpleasant odors, there are various factors that can diminish our shoe-wearing experience. So we’ve compiled these 20 hacks that will lead to happy feet.

20. Sand your way to better grip

Some new shoes, particularly those with soles made from leather or plastic can be notoriously slippery. So to prevent any nasty accidents, sand the bottom of any risky footwear in order to give them more traction. The trick also works on old shoes that have been worn down, meaning you’ll never risk falling flat on your face again.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Use deodorant to banish blisters

We usually use deodorant to prevent us from sweating under our arms. However, perspiring feet are one of the major causes of blisters, as they create friction in our shoes. So next time your heels begin to rub, reach for your antiperspirant in order to avert any nasty chafing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT