When This Toddler Was Left Disabled After Almost Drowning, Doctors Advised Mom – “Kiss Him Goodbye”

When young Teagan Sears from was just a toddler he almost drowned. As a result of the incident, he was left with a life-changing disability. And, doctors thought his condition was so serious and his chances of recovery so slim, they gave his heart-broken parents a devastating recommendation; to say their goodbyes and abandon their baby to institutional care.

The Sears family hail from the small city of Caldwell, Boise in Idaho. And, when the baby of the family was young, mom and dad Warner and Stan went through an experience that no parent is ever prepared for. At 15 months old their toddler, Teagan, almost drowned.

The infant Teagan had been playing outside his home when he took a tumble into the family pool. His poor mom and dad had no idea of what had happened until they came across a terrible scene; Teagan lying face down in the water, covered from sight by an air mattress.

