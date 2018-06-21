This Toddler Stained The Carpet Blue, But 14 Years On The Mess Took His Mom’s Breath Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking after a toddler can be very hard work. Heather Duckworth can certainly relate to that, as she raised four children with her husband, three of which were triplets. During their younger years, one of the kids stained the carpet blue, but 14 years later the mess still reduces his mom to tears.

A resident of Tampa, Florida, Duckworth is now the mother of five children, having also adopted a daughter. Her young sons are set to graduate from high school later this year, but in April 2018 she started to reminisce about their childhoods. The memories were seemingly triggered when she faced down a sticky stain on her floor.

“The other night, I was scrubbing up some slime that my daughter had let ooze through her fingers and slip onto the floor,” Duckworth wrote on Facebook in April 2018. “The slime craze is big in our house, and it often leaves behind a sticky, gooey mess.”

