This Toddler Was Getting Groceries With His Mother. But When She Turned Around He Was Choking

A parent’s nightmare became their reality during a routine grocery run. Emma Carver was buying food with her son, but then he started to choke. Tragically, Carver didn’t know what to do to help him. It was a heart-breaking moment that she will never forget.

Carver had a two-year-old son with her husband, Mohammad Umar. Their adorable toddler was named Ayyan Umar. He had big brown eyes and dark hair. And at that time, the family lived together in Detroit, Michigan.

Back in August 2017 Carver went grocery shopping with Ayyan. She popped him into her shopping cart and, like any other customer, started to fill it with food as she explored the aisles.

