She Told Her Husband She Was Falling Asleep – And Then Awoke To Every Wife’s Worst Nightmare

One afternoon in May 2015, Sheryl Sandberg and her husband were relaxing on a vacation with friends in Mexico. Feeling sleepy, she told her husband she was drifting off. She awoke to her worst nightmare.

Sandberg, chief operating officer at Facebook, and husband Dave Goldberg – chief executive of data firm SurveyMonkey – were among guests at a Mexican resort to celebrate the birthday of a friend. The couple were enjoying the 11th year of a happy and fruitful marriage.

Sandberg and Goldberg first met in Los Angeles, California, back in 1996. At the time, Goldberg was working at a music start-up he had helped found. Sandburg, meanwhile, was at a consulting firm in the city. Goldberg, apparently, was instantly enamored by his future wife. However, it’s unclear if the feeling was immediately reciprocated – Sandberg fell asleep at the movies during their first date.

