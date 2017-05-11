She Told Her Husband She Was Falling Asleep – And Then Awoke To Every Wife’s Worst Nightmare

By Conor Sheils
May 11, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Sheryl Sandberg
Image: Facebook/Sheryl Sandberg

One afternoon in May 2015, Sheryl Sandberg and her husband were relaxing on a vacation with friends in Mexico. Feeling sleepy, she told her husband she was drifting off. She awoke to her worst nightmare.

Image: Facebook/Robert Goldberg
Image: Facebook/Robert Goldberg

Sandberg, chief operating officer at Facebook, and husband Dave Goldberg – chief executive of data firm SurveyMonkey – were among guests at a Mexican resort to celebrate the birthday of a friend. The couple were enjoying the 11th year of a happy and fruitful marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Sandberg and Goldberg first met in Los Angeles, California, back in 1996. At the time, Goldberg was working at a music start-up he had helped found. Sandburg, meanwhile, was at a consulting firm in the city. Goldberg, apparently, was instantly enamored by his future wife. However, it’s unclear if the feeling was immediately reciprocated – Sandberg fell asleep at the movies during their first date.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT