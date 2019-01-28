This Tomboy Dropped Half Her Own Weight, And An Extreme Makeover Left Her Totally Transformed

ADVERTISEMENT

For some people, losing weight can be a great achievement. Ashleigh Kugler can definitely relate to that, as she dropped more than 140 pounds over a four-year period. And after receiving a message from the Rachael Ray Show, the tomboy underwent a transformative makeover in January 2019.

A resident of Fargo, North Dakota, Kugler is a mother-of-two who works as a hair stylist. Growing up in Garrison, North Dakota, she attended the local high school before attending the Headquarters Academy Of Hair Design. However, Kugler was still battling an issue that had plagued her since childhood.

As a toddler, in fact, Kugler had quietly devised a plan that resulted in a steady stream of food from her family. “I had two sets of grandparents that lived on the same farm,” the North Dakota native told People magazine in January 2019. “I would go to one house and eat snacks and cookies and then come back to the other house and say that I never ate.”

