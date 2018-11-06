This Man Woke Up Shaking The Day After Christmas – And Three Weeks Later He Was Dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-two-year-old Jessica Anderson from Fairfield, Iowa, was in a bar when she met Jesse in November 2008. He was out having a few drinks before his regular two-week hospital visits. Jesse had cystic fibrosis, but that didn’t stop the pair hitting it off that night.

It was something of a whirlwind romance. And Jessica was quickly smitten. Jesse told her about his medical condition within a couple of weeks, but she didn’t mind. In fact, she had already suspected it and had been reading up on the condition.

Jessica felt something special within the relationship. Those closest to her questioned whether she knew what she was getting into, but she remained resolute. She was ready to accept his condition. “I saw something in him and I wanted to be a part of it,” Jessica wrote in a blog on the website Love What Matters.

