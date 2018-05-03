A Train Totaled This Car With A 3-Year-Old Inside. But His Mom Said Someone Was Watching Over Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikayla Davis watched in horror as a train smashed into her car – where her three-year-old son was sitting in his car seat. At the end of this nightmarish ordeal, Davis’ mother still believed that someone was watching over the toddler, and with good reason.

Davis hailed from Duryea, a borough on the banks of the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. On March 13, 2018, she took a drive with her sister Jenna and her son Camden, a three-year-old who loved singing and Scooby Doo.

The trio made their way down York Avenue in Avoca, Pennsylvania, which is a few minutes away from Davis’ home in Duryea. But the normality of their drive would quickly disappear when they reached a railroad crossing.

