This Trans Woman Was Rejected By Her Boyfriend – But Then She Transitioned and Everything Changed

ADVERTISEMENT

Erin Anderson added a new friend on Facebook and sent him a message – she thought that he was attractive, after all. The guy didn’t have any interest in her at the time but everything would change two years later when she transitioned from male to female.

Anderson, who was deemed male and named “Aaron” at birth, told the Daily Mirror that she could remember when she began envisioning herself as a woman. “At three years old, I was an artistic child, I would always draw myself as a girl all the time,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Owensboro, Kentucky, native’s vision of being a girl didn’t just live in her art. Anderson also recalled that, “I would wear my grandma’s high heels, put mom’s makeup on and more. All of these are things that a little boy wouldn’t do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT