After A Little Boy Hacked Off His Sister’s Hair, A Stylist’s Creative Transformation Saved The Day

Mom-of-two Breana Naylor heads upstairs, suspicious that her two children Colt and Kimber aren’t making any noise. Alas, she walks into a disaster zone: Colt’s got his hands on a pair of scissors and snipped off most of Kimber’s hair. Breana’s only option is to call in somebody with the expertise to save the day: her hairdresser friend Jen Bullock.
The Naylor family live in Queen’s Creek, Arizona, on the outskirts of the San Tan Mountain Regional Park. The town is noted for having a strong sense of community spirit. And that friendliness came to the forefront when Breana sought out her neighbor Jen to assist with the crisis her little boy had created.