This Grandma Got Such A Drastic Makeover That Her Family Didn’t Even Recognize Her

Many people appreciate the makeup industry and how it can transform you or restore your confidence. A prime example is a grandmother called Kelly who wanted to treat herself to a new look. With this in mind, she turned to a media personality called Christopher Hopkins and his video channel.

Hopkins accepted Kelly’s request for a makeover and then began some epic cosmetic applications that changed her look completely. The makeup artist utilized his considerable experience to intensify Kelly’s natural features. And Hopkins also tweaked qualities that the grandmother wasn’t happy with – such as her hair – to bring her inner beauty to the surface.

By the end of her beauty treatment, Kelly couldn’t believe what she was seeing. Indeed, it seemed like another person entirely was looking back at her from the mirror! Kelly’s new appearance also impressed her family when they came to visit afterwards. Their mouths dropped open as they entered the room, in fact.

