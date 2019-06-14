A Mom Needed Help Tackling Her Daughter’s Dirty Room – But An Expert Totally Transformed The Space

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the world, people have different methods when it comes to keeping their respective homes clean and tidy. Indeed, regardless of how taxing it might be, doing the housework is one of the biggest responsibilities a homeowner can have. However, there are a few individuals who neglect that particular duty.

For Mary-Ann, who is a resident of Garden City, New York, one of the rooms in her house required a lot of work due to an incredible amount of clutter. The space itself belonged to her daughter Christina, who’d finished her university studies just a few months before. And with stuff scattered all over the bedroom, the graduate had to make some unusual adjustments to her daily routine.

As the mess continued to accumulate in Christina’s room, it got to a point where she couldn’t even reach her bed. As a result, she started to sleep in her brother’s bedroom instead, making a space on his floor. In November 2016 though, mom Mary-Ann decided she’d had enough – and finally asked for some help.

