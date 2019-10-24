A Teen Cut Off His Dreadlocks After Nine Years, And The Result Left His Mom In Tears

Teenager Jordan Reynolds had been growing his hair out for nine years. Since he was a kid he had been maintaining his hair as dreadlocks. But one day the teenager asked his dad to cut them off. And when his mom came home, she cried when she saw what his hair was hiding all those years.
When a YouTuber who goes by the name of Maxbeatbox cut off his son Jordan’s hair, he filmed the entire process. He posted the video to his channel in February 2016. And halfway through the clip the young man’s mom, Melanie, can be seen arriving home to see her newly-shorn child.