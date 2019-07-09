When This Woman Revealed Her Dramatic New Look, Her Husband Began To Choke Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Monaya’s greying locks had left her feeling far from enthusiastic about her looks. As a result, she enlisted the help of the Makeover Guy Christopher Hopkins to transform her appearance. And when she revealed her dramatic new look to her doting husband, the tears began to stream from his eyes.

Minneapolis native Hopkins has been interested in the power makeovers from a young age, in fact. Indeed, he started transforming people’s looks back in junior high. Then, during his time studying at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, he offered his services as a makeover artist in order to earn some cash.

However, at that point, makeovers were just a hobby of Hopkins’. His main focus was theater and music. He would subsequently perform as a vocalist with the Minnesota Orchestra and the Erie Philharmonic in the United States, as well as Germany’s Hannover Radio Philharmonic.

