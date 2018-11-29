This Transgender Girl’s Story Went Viral. Now Her Mom Has Revealed What Their Life Is Like Now

ADVERTISEMENT

It took Kimberly Shappley some time to come to terms with her daughter Kai’s transition. But once she did, she became an advocate for transgender rights. She also shared Kai’s story with the world, a tale that quickly went viral. And more than a year after that, Shappley gave the world an update on her and her daughter’s lives post-transition.

In December 2010 Shappley gave birth to a baby boy, but she knew right away her sixth child wasn’t like the rest of her brood. For one thing, the baby, whose middle name was Kai, preferred playing with dolls and dress-up costumes than with cars like Shappley’s other sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Kai began stretching T-shirts to make dresses from them, making out he had lengthy locks and declaring that boys were “gross,” according to The Sun. Shappley, who worked as a nurse, recalled family members inquiring if Kai had been gay.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT