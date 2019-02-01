After The Heartbreaking Loss Of Troy Gentry, The Singer’s Widow Gave Someone Else The Ultimate Gift

ADVERTISEMENT

For country music fans out there, the name Montgomery Gentry may ring a few bells. Both originally from Kentucky, the band consisted of Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry. The pair had been going strong since 1999, releasing a trove of albums and entertaining die-hard fans all over the world.

Montgomery Gentry released six studio albums in total for Columbia Records’ division in Nashville. And to say they were successful would be an understatement; over twenty singles from the albums made it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. They were also named Duo of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and the American Music Awards in 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, tragedy struck on September, 8, 2017. Troy died in a helicopter accident just hours before the pair were going onstage for a concert in New Jersey. The helicopter crashed in a forested area near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT