A Truck Fatally Hit Two Boys On The Highway, But A Girl Made A Split-Second Choice Before Impact

For a young child, there are few things more dangerous than crossing a busy road by themselves. This became tragically apparent in Rochester, Indiana, where six-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle were killed by a truck on their way to the school bus. However, before the vehicle hit them, their older sister made a split-second decision.

Residents of Rochester, Michael and Brittany Stahl were the proud parents of two young daughters named Selena and Alivia. Following their divorce, though, Brittany went on to have twins with her new partner, Shane Ingle, naming the boys Xzavier and Mason.

Brittany and Shane are residents of the local Meiser mobile home site, living there with the four children. The quartet were students at Mentone Elementary School, and the bus picked them up on State Route 25. However, the kids needed to cross the busy highway to reach the vehicle every day.

