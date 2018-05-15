After Being Turned Away By Seven Tattoo Studios, This Autistic Man Ultimately Got What He Asked For

ADVERTISEMENT

After being turned away from several parlors, Buzz and his loving mother were losing all hope of him getting his ideal tattoo. But the autistic man wasn’t going to let a few closed doors come between him and some epic body art. And, finally, after some considerable patience, Buzz met the man who made his dream come true.

Indeed, Buzz, who comes from Washington, wanted to mark his 23rd birthday in a very permanent way. But his wish for a tattoo was no recent thing; in fact, it had been a long-held conviction. In January 2018 Buzz’s mom, Sandi Green, told Oakland, California-based station KTVU that Buzz had even adored temporary tattoos as a youngster “and would freak out when they washed off.”

Seeing how happy tattoos made him, Green consequently said to Buzz that he could get his own ink when he was 18; this was then changed to 23. The extra five years didn’t see Buzz’s dream dwindle, however – and, sure enough, he was pressing again for the tattoo in the days leading up to his 23rd birthday.

