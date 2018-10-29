This 12-Year-Old Boy Suffers From A Rare Condition, And It’s Slowly Hardening His Whole Body

ADVERTISEMENT

In many ways, Jaiden Rogers is just like any other 12-year-old. He has a family who love him dearly, for instance. And Jaiden’s a Harry Potter fan who spends his free time catching up on episodes of The Twilight Zone and playing video games.

Jaiden had some difficulties to overcome in his early childhood, however. He was put up for adoption at a young age and was then taken on by Natalie and Tim Rogers. The couple have done everything they can to give him the best life possible.

Natalie and Tim decided to open their hearts to adopted children after learning that they couldn’t conceive. Jaiden, who is now 12, was the couple’s third adoptee, in fact. He suffered from malnutrition and fetal alcohol syndrome when they first took him in, but Jaiden was nursed back to good health by his adoptive parents.

