28 Years After Caring For A Tiny Premature Baby, A Nurse Discovered A Heartwarming Coincidence

By Andrea Marchiano
October 23, 2018
Image: Facebook/Stanford Children’s Health – Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford

In 1990 Vilma Wong, a neonatal ICU nurse, cared for a premature baby by the name of Brandon Seminatore. Twenty-eight years and thousands of patients later, Wong had a coincidental reconnection with the boy she’d treated decades earlier.

Image: Facebook/Vilma Wong

Nurse and mom-of-two Vilma Wong has spent more than three decades caring for the some of the most vulnerable people in our population, namely babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. “Yes, she is one cool mom,” her daughter Stephanie wrote on Facebook.

Image: Becker’s Hospital Review

Wong has spent her whole career at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital (LPCH) in Palo Alto, California, after moving to the U.S. aged 16 and then completing a degree. Many thousands of babies passed in and out of Wong’s care during that time – and one of them was a prematurely born boy named Brandon Seminatore.

