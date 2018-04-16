20 Items That You Should Absolutely Never Put In A Microwave

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever second-guessed yourself when cooking something in the microwave? Well, that may have been with good reason. Yes, there are plenty of things that you should totally avoid nuking, no matter the circumstances. Otherwise, you could end up with anything from mushy, tasteless food all the way through to severe burns.

20. Aluminum foil

Large pieces of metal in the microwave, such as a thick pan, will simply stop your food from getting hot. But smaller pieces or shards of metal, like aluminum foil, could actually catch fire. That’s because microwaves turn them into electrical conductors. When the current surges through, they heat up and burst into flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Most takeout containers

Many of us are no stranger to reheating last night’s takeaway for lunch. But if you choose to do so, it’s probably best to transfer it to some proper Tupperware first. Yes, unfortunately, the majority of plastic takeout containers aren’t suitable for microwaves, as harmful toxins can seep from them into your food.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT