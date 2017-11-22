This 23-Year-Old Woman Was Dangerously Obese – Until Three Choices Saw Her Lose Over 400 Pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Rachdi's uncontrollable eating habits were threatening her own life. Doctors had told her she wouldn't live past her twenties, in fact. So she finally made the decision to tackle her obesity once and for all. And when you see the results of her incredible transformation, you'll surely agree that it was worth the effort.

Amber, from Troutdale, Oregon, was already weighing in at 11 stone when she was five years old. Moreover, it turned out that this was only the beginning of her weight gain. Amber claims that she ate healthy food throughout her childhood – just far too much of it. In adulthood she would often have five large meals in a day, all served up by her parents.

Amber has since realized that her eating habits were linked to the extreme anxiety from which she suffers. “I have a lot of anxiety and I am at peace when I eat,” she subsequently told the Daily Mail. Her mom, Patty, agreed, stating that food has a calming influence on her daughter. It also came to be her demon, however, and set her on the path to massive weight gain.

