20 Times People Took Lying To Hysterical Extremes On Social Media

For some people on the internet, social media is both a blessing and a curse. Indeed, while the likes of Facebook and Twitter allow us to connect with our families and friends, they also harbor users who are prone to a bit of fibbing. So with that in mind, here are 20 examples of people going to hilarious extremes with their lies on social media.

20. Lightning Snap

Ever been in the right place at the right time? This Facebook user claims as much, purporting to have snapped a photo of a lightning strike from her house. However, while her friends marveled at the image, another user rumbled her, posting a link to the original picture.

19. Educate Yourself

When listing your academic accomplishments, some might feel the need to embellish a few minor details. However, there’s a significant difference between that and a flat-out lie, as this mom found out to her horror. Furious, she then contacted West Virginia University on Facebook to set things straight.

